Two men arrested after television, laptop and jewellery stolen in burglary

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of burglary after a host of valuable items were stolen from a home.

Police were called to Uplands Road North, in Carlton Colville near Lowestoft, at 5.35pm on Wednesday, December 5.

Burglars had forced their way into the home and a wide screen television, iMac computer, iPad, laptop, jewellery and travel documents were stolen.

Two men from Lowestoft were subsequently arrested on suspicion of burglary while a woman was also arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

All three people have been taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre where they will be questioned by officers.

Witnesses or anybody with any information relating to this incident are asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 70335/18.

Alternatively, contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.