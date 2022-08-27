‘Doesn't seem right’: Family of injured girl on dangerous driver's latest sentence

Carlos Lester and the A47 crash he was jailed for causing in 2019 - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary/Archant

The family of a young girl seriously injured in a head-on collision with a "lunatic" driver have questioned his sentence for dangerous driving less than a year after being released from jail.

Repeat offender Carlos Lester, 27, from Wisbech, was jailed for four years in 2019 for offences including injuring five-year-old Lucia Greathead and her grandma in a crash on the A47.

A judge said a maximum sentence of two years for dangerous driving was 'wholly inadequate' for Carlos Lester - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

This week he was jailed once again for offences including dangerous driving following a high-speed pursuit committed just seven months after being released from prison.

The incident was also three years into a seven year driving ban.

Sentencing him at Norwich Crown Court Recorder John Hardy QC said statutory powers prevented him from imposing a far more severe sentence.

Earlier this year new legislation increased the maximum penalty for causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by careless driving under the influence of drink or drug from 14 years’ imprisonment to life imprisonment.

However the maximum sentence available to courts for dangerous driving remains two years.

“For years it has been apparent to judges that the penalty for dangerous driving is wholly inadequate,” said Recorder Hardy.

“This defendant is a menace but the maximum two year sentence I can pass does not reflect the danger he caused to the public.”

Jonathan Greathead and Lucia was seriously injured in a crash on the A47 in 2019. - Credit: Jonathan Greathead

Jon Greathead, father of Lucia, who suffered facial injuries requiring surgery in the 2019 crash caused by Lester, also questioned whether it was sufficient.

“In 12 months he'll be back out again. That doesn't seem right to me,” he said.

RoadPeace, the national charity for road crash victims, has campaigned for a review of driving offences including the sentences possible.

It called for tougher sentences including long custodial sentences and lifelong bans given to dangerous drivers and serial offenders.

But it said sentencing is “an emotive issue” and needs to be “evidence based”.

The 2019 A47 crash caused by Carlos Lester - Credit: Submitted

Chief executive Nick Simmons welcomed increased sentences for death by dangerous driving, but added: “People who have had to endure a life-changing injury of bereavement because of a serious crash have always felt that the justice system has not really dealt with that appropriately.”

The 2022 police and crime bill also introduced a new offence of causing serious injury by careless driving.