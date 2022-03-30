Mother found guilty of baby cruelty gave birth to second daughter in prison

Carly Easey who is going on trial at Norwich Crown Court having been accused of causing or allowing the death of a child, and neglect. - Credit: Brittany Woodman, Archant Norfolk

The mother of a baby girl killed after being abused by her own father gave birth to a second daughter while on remand for murder in prison.

Carly Easey suffered a miscarriage back in 2018 and had doubted she would ever be able to have children before giving birth to daughter Eleanor in September 2019.

That birth was treated by medical staff as a "concealed" pregnancy as they had not been made aware of Carly's condition until after she arrived at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, with stomach pains.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King's Lynn - Credit: Chris Bishop

Following Eleanor's death, in December 2019, Carly Easey - of Elizabeth Drive, Chedburgh - was initially arrested on suspicion of murder.

While on remand at Peterborough Prison Carly, who would later have the charge of murder against her dropped, gave birth to a baby girl.

Following the birth on October 27, 2020, the girl, who was not named in court, has since been adopted.

Carly Easey has been on trial accused of allowing the death of her daughter, as well as cruelty. She was found not guilty of the first charge, but guilty of cruelty.

Her husband Christopher - from whom she is now divorced - was found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter, as well as of cruelty.

Profile: Carly Easey

Carly Easey moved out of her parents home when she was 20 and went to live with her then boyfriend.

The couple became engaged but later separated after 10 years together.

She went to County Upper School, Bury St Edmunds, before going to Otley College, an agricultural college in Ipswich, where she studied stable management and became increasingly interested in horses.

Carly worked in various horse yards and went back to live with her mother Deborah Beddow and father Peter, an HGV driver, following the split with her previous boyfriend.

She met Christopher through a rural dating site and they married in 2018.