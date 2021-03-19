'I woke in a pool of blood' - Man tells of horror street attack
A 57-year-old man has recalled waking up in a pool of blood after being attacked by a stranger near his home in Norwich.
Carl Paston, of Northumberland Street, lost two front teeth and was left with a bruised face and broken nose after a robbery on Dereham Road around 11.50am on Wednesday.
Mr Paston, who works as a security guard, was approached by a man demanding his rucksack near to the junction of Adelaide Street.
It is believed the suspect stole some food items and tobacco from the rucksack before escaping.
Following the attack, Mr Paston was helped to his home by a stranger before being in hospital for six hours for blood tests and x-rays.
Mr Paston said: "Someone tried to take my rucksack off me so I said 'bugger off, leave me alone' then I was completely out of it. When I woke up I was in a pool of blood.
"When I turned the corner, he was behind me and I thought 'you are getting close to me, go away and get out of my personal space'. I carried on to the bus stop and tried to ignore him, then suddenly I was left on the floor."
The 57-year-old, who lives on his own, believes he was kicked whist he was unconscious on the floor due to his bruised ribs.
"It was a shock when I woke up," Mr Paston said. "I noticed I had lost my front teeth and my spectacles had gone, but I later found them. I have never seen the bloke before.
"I think he had a deepish voice but he was mumbling part of the time so I could not always make out what he was saying."
Mr Paston, who has lived in Norwich all his life, said this was the first time something like this had happened to him.
He has had his holiday extended from his job so he has more time to recover from his injuries.
"I am not going to let it defeat me and stop me going out," Mr Paston added.
Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has any information concerning it to come forward.
Mr Paston said the Olive Pizzeria restaurant and Tesco Express were in the process of checking their CCTV footage, while his rucksack would be examined by officers for DNA.
The suspect is described as a man in his 20s, around 6ft, with short cropped blond hair and he was wearing a khaki jacket, blue shirt, blue jeans, glasses and trainers.
Anyone with information should contact Det Con Hayley Green at Norwich CID on 101 quoting incident number 148 of Wednesday 17 March.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.