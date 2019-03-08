Woman felt 'violated' after carer stole money from her home

A court has heard how a woman was left "deeply upset and violated" by a carer who stole money from her.

Appearing at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, July 9, Sarah Elvin, 37, of Riverside Maltings Diss pleaded guilty to stealing £20 and £60 in cash from Louise Drury on March 23 and 21.

The court heard how, at the time of the offence Elvin had been working for a carer agency and had been providing in home care to Ms Drury.

In a letter read to the court on her behalf, Ms Drury, said the theft had left her feeling "sickened", she said: "I was deeply upset and felt violated.

"I feel sickened and disgusted at [Elvin's] actions, how can she do that to someone so ill? I feel and still feel very bitter,"

The court heard how at the time she committed the offences Elvin was "under considerable financial hardship" and financial pressures experienced by Elvin could "explain why she committed the offence".

Sentencing Elvin, David Foreman, chairman of the bench, said: "We do take this as a very serious offence, it was a vulnerable victim."

Elvin was given a 10-week custodial sentence, for each offence suspended for two years and asked to pay compensation of £80.