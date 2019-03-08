Search

Carer 'punched and choked' partner in attack outside home

PUBLISHED: 14:07 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:07 03 September 2019

Hawthorns, in King's Lynn. PHOTO: Google Maps.

Archant

A carer has received a community order after beating his partner in the street following a "toxic" relationship.

Paul Church, 42, of Payne Street in Lowestoft, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court charged with assaulting his former partner by beating her at Hawthorns, Fairstead, King's Lynn, on June 7.

He previously admitted to the assault.

Prosecuting, Robyn Khan said that witnesses saw the attack outside the victim's home at 10.30pm.

They described seeing a man choking a woman while he held her down on the ground.

During the assault the victim received a cut lip, chipped tooth and a black eye, according to Miss Khan.

Describing the attack, Miss Khan said the victim had been out for two hours before the assault took place.

Miss Khan added: "Paul didn't like it. He wanted her bank card. He hit her, grabbed her and punched her face. He held her to the floor in the middle of the road."

She described Church as the victim's carer.

Mitigating, Rebecca Utton said: "This is a matter where you have two people who are vulnerable and their own mental health difficulties."

She said that Church, who had suffered with mental health problems since the age of eight, had drunk alcohol on the day of the attack which "led to dramatic consequences".

Mrs Utton described the couple's relationship as "toxic".

"They need their own space. She has moved on and found a new partner and he has moved on and lives with his mother. He accepts the help from probation," Mrs Utton added.

Chairman of the bench, Mark Wallis-Fahy said: "It was quite a serous attack."

He ordered Church to pay £235, including £150 compensation to the victim, and complete 150 hours of unpaid work within 18 months.

