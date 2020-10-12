Distraught granddaughter saw carer trying to force-feed medication to 79-year-old

Linda Rose tried to force-feed a resident at the now-closed Felmingham Old Rectory care home, Norwich Crown Court heard Photo: Google Streetview Archant

A distraught woman watched in horror as the deputy manager of a north Norfolk care home tried to force-feed her frail grandfather with medication.

Linda Rose, 53, three times tried to administer medicine to 79-year-old Edward Slapp, who at the time was a resident at Felmingham Old Rectory care home in North Walsham, which has since shut after a damning inspection.

Matthew Sorel-Cameron, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said Mr Slapp’s granddaughter, who was visiting him, saw Rose get staff to help hold Mr Slapp before forcibly trying to give him paracetamol at first using a syringe, then a spoon, before giving him a cup to take the medication.

He said that Rose did not seek to reassure Mr Slapp, who was shaking his head and becoming increasingly distressed.

He said the granddaughter was distraught by what she witnessed and two care home staff, made to assist Rose, were also shocked.

He said after the allegations came to light, Rose, who had worked at the home for 20 years, was suspended from her job and later resigned.

Mr Sorel-Cameron said the family of Mr Slapp moved him to another care home and he died two weeks later on October 8, 2018. Rose, of Gables Avenue, Southrepps, admitted assault of Mr Slapp on September 14, 2018.

Sentencing her, Judge Andrew Shaw said he had no doubt Rose devoted her life to caring for others but said: “For reasons I cannot understand in September 2018, now more than two years ago, you lost control of yourself and let your otherwise high standards slip.”

He added: “You were unable to cope with Mr Slapp and let your frustrations get the better of you.”

He said he had admiration for those who worked in care and said: “You must have at all times incredible patience, kindness and humanity.”

He accepted that Rose had not struck Mr Slapp, but said it was a repeated assault. Judge Shaw imposed a two-month jail sentence suspended for eight months.

Oliver Haswell, for Rose, said she had Mr Slapp’s best interests at heart and said there was no other criticism of her but accepted on this occasion she had used excessive force. He said she could no longer do care work and the stigma of this offence weighed heavily on her.

The care home closed in June 2019.