Care home employee charged with sexual offences and neglect

PUBLISHED: 18:23 07 November 2018 | UPDATED: 18:23 07 November 2018

Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

A former care home employee will appear in court charged with multiple sexual offences and wilful neglect.

Matthew Blanks, 24, of Castle Acre Road, King’s Lynn, is charged with three counts of sexual assault of a female and nine counts of ill treatment and wilful neglect by a carer.

Blanks has pleaded not guilty to all offences at a hearing on Thursday, July 12, and will appear at a trial at Norwich Crown Court, due to commence on Monday, December 10.

A spokesperson for Norfolk police said a man in his 30s was also arrested but that no further action will be taken against him.

Blanks worked at Courtenay House Care Home in Tittleshall, near Fakenham, before its closure last year.

In an October 2017 letter to relatives of the home’s residents, interim managing director Martin Murphy said: “We have been concerned that Courtenay House has not been meeting the standards that we expect our homes to provide.”

