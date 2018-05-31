Search

Caravan worth £14,000 stolen in early hours

PUBLISHED: 08:37 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:37 07 April 2020

A caravan worth £14,000 was stolen from off Hall Farm Drive in Methwold. Picture: Archant

A caravan worth £14,000 was stolen from off Hall Farm Drive in Methwold. Picture: Archant

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A six-berth caravan worth around £14,000 was stolen in an early hours theft.

The Swift Sprite Freestyle twin 2017 model was stolen at around 12.05am on Friday, April 3, from land off Hall Farm Drive in Methwold.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the caravan – serial number SGDTT2ESWH0342844 – or witnessed any suspicious activity in the early hours of April 3.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact PC Dave Greenwood at North Walsham Police Station by calling 101, quoting crime reference number 36/23181/20.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111.

