Car without insurance seized in Great Yarmouth
PUBLISHED: 09:16 23 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:03 23 January 2019
Archant
A car without insurance has been seized by police in Great Yarmouth.
Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Police said that officers stopped a car at 9.26pm on January 22.
Police from the unit’s east team seized the car and reported the driver, they said.
The policy had been cancelled in October, it is reported.
The police tweeted: “Having dealt with their previous arrest, East team are back on the road and have just seized this uninsured vehicle in the @GYarmouthPolice area.
“Policy was cancelled in October.
“Driver has been reported for the offence.”