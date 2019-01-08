‘Don’t think this was a good idea’ - car with ladder sticking out of boot pulled over

A car with a large ladder sticking out of its boot was stopped by police on the A47.

A photograph of the Nissan Micra shows the ladder almost touching the windscreen inside the vehicle, while stretching more than a metre out of the boot.

Fenland police said officers pulled over the vehicle at Thorney Toll, near Wisbech.

It tweeted: “Don’t think this was a good idea, vehicle stopped on the #A47 at Thorney Toll by @FenCops & @PboroCops driver dealt with by officers.”

