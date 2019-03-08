Search

Police stop car with mattress poking out of boot in crackdown

PUBLISHED: 21:54 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 21:54 29 October 2019

Car with mattress poking out of boot stopped in police crackdown. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Archant

A car with a mattress poking out from the back of the boot is one of a number of vehicles stopped by police as part of a day of action.

The vehicle was stopped by officers for having an insecure load and was one of a number of stops made by Suffolk Police as part of the latest Operation Showdown initiative.

Operation Showdown, a multi-agency day of action aimed at disrupting and frustrating the activities of criminals, including organised crime groups - who commit offences across county borders while using the road network, took place in Suffolk on Tuesday (October 29) and followed an earlier day in Lowestoft in March.

Other stops made by police on Tuesday included a vehicle with a trailer which had a defective tyre which led to a Traffic Offence Report (TOR) being issued.

In addition, a TOR was issued for failing to display a rear registration plate on the trailer.

