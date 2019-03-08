Car with bald tyre seized as motorist had no insurance and no driving licence
PUBLISHED: 10:03 10 April 2019
Archant
A driver was reported for not having a driving licence or any insurance as a car was seized.
Norfolk and Suffolk's Roads and Armed Policing Team and Road Casualty Reduction Team stopped and seized this car with a bald tyre in Lowestoft. Picture: NSRAPT
The vehicle was also found to have a bald tyre as roads policing officers issued a Section 165A notice and subsequently seized the car on Tuesday, April 9 in Lowestoft.
The Norfolk and Suffolk’s Roads and Armed Policing Team and Road Casualty Reduction Team (NSRAPT) Tweeted: “Vehicle stopped in Lowestoft and driver reported for no D/L, no ins #Sec165 #Seized and a bald tyre.”
Comments have been disabled on this article.