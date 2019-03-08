Car with bald tyre seized as motorist had no insurance and no driving licence

A driver was reported for not having a driving licence or any insurance as a car was seized.

Norfolk and Suffolk's Roads and Armed Policing Team and Road Casualty Reduction Team stopped and seized this car with a bald tyre in Lowestoft. Picture: NSRAPT Norfolk and Suffolk's Roads and Armed Policing Team and Road Casualty Reduction Team stopped and seized this car with a bald tyre in Lowestoft. Picture: NSRAPT

The vehicle was also found to have a bald tyre as roads policing officers issued a Section 165A notice and subsequently seized the car on Tuesday, April 9 in Lowestoft.

Vehicle stopped in Lowestoft and driver reported for no D/L, no ins #Sec165 #Seized and a bald tyre. #RoadSafety #KeepingSuffolkSafe #RCRT 142/7007 pic.twitter.com/aRrUuSx0Mo — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) April 9, 2019

