Car with bald tyre seized as motorist had no insurance and no driving licence

PUBLISHED: 10:03 10 April 2019

Norfolk and Suffolk'’s Roads and Armed Policing Team and Road Casualty Reduction Team stopped and seized this car in Lowestoft. Picture: NSRAPT

Norfolk and Suffolk''s Roads and Armed Policing Team and Road Casualty Reduction Team stopped and seized this car in Lowestoft. Picture: NSRAPT

A driver was reported for not having a driving licence or any insurance as a car was seized.

Norfolk and Suffolk's Roads and Armed Policing Team and Road Casualty Reduction Team stopped and seized this car with a bald tyre in Lowestoft. Picture: NSRAPTNorfolk and Suffolk's Roads and Armed Policing Team and Road Casualty Reduction Team stopped and seized this car with a bald tyre in Lowestoft. Picture: NSRAPT

The vehicle was also found to have a bald tyre as roads policing officers issued a Section 165A notice and subsequently seized the car on Tuesday, April 9 in Lowestoft.

The Norfolk and Suffolk’s Roads and Armed Policing Team and Road Casualty Reduction Team (NSRAPT) Tweeted: “Vehicle stopped in Lowestoft and driver reported for no D/L, no ins #Sec165 #Seized and a bald tyre.”

