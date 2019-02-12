Search

Car windows smashed in incidents of criminal damage

PUBLISHED: 17:38 25 February 2019

Police are appealing for witnesses after car windows were smashed in Toftwood, near Dereham. Picture: Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after car windows were smashed in Toftwood, near Dereham. Picture: Archant

Incidents of criminal damage over the weekend saw the windows of three vehicles smashed in mid Norfolk.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incidents in Toftwood, near Dereham, which took place at some point between 7pm on Saturday and 9am on Sunday.

The windows of three vehicles parked on Hillcrest Avenue were damaged.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw or heard any suspicious activity in the area during the evening or overnight or anyone who might have any information that might help the investigation.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting Op Solve and crime reference number 36/12860/19.

