Witnesses sought after car window is smashed

PUBLISHED: 11:14 13 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:14 13 October 2020

Witnesses are being sought after a car window was smashed while the vehicle was parked on Constable Close in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Witnesses are being sought after a car window was smashed.

A car, parked on Constable Close in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft was damaged overnight.

Police are seeking information and are appealing for witnesses after the damage was caused last week.

A police spokesman said: “The front passenger window of the car was smashed at sometime between 7pm on Monday, October 5 and 7am on Tuesday, October 6. “Nothing was stolen from inside the vehicle.

“Can you help?”

If you have any information about who caused the damage or you witnessed the incident, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/58217/20 via www.suffolk.police.uk/conta.../existing-report-update or call 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

