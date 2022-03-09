News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Vandals slash tyres of 17 cars parked on industrial estate

Emily Thomson

Published: 2:09 PM March 9, 2022
Vandals punctured the tyres of 17 cars parked on Collers Way Industrial Estate in Reepham. - Credit: Archant

Vandals punctured the tyres of 17 cars parked on an industrial estate. 

Police are appealing for information after car tyres were damaged in Reepham.

The suspect(s) punctured the tyres of up to 17 cars parked on the Collers Way Industrial Estate sometime between 8pm and 9pm on Sunday, March 6.

Officers are keen to hear from any witnesses or anyone who may have seen anything suspicious.

They’re asked to contact PC Colin Bailey, Reepham beat manager at Norfolk Police on 101 or by emailing SNTReepham@norfolk.police.uk.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

