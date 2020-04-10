Car trailer stolen from home

An Ifor Williams car trailer was stolen from a residence on Tuxhill Road in Terrington St Clement. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

A car trailer was stolen from a property in an overnight theft.

The Ifor Williams trailer was stolen between 10pm on Tuesday, April 7, and 6am on Wednesday, April 8, from a residence on Tuxhill Road in Terrington St Clement.

Police are appealing for witnesses and asking anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated to come forward.

Those with relevant information should contact PC Kim Love from the Op Solve Team on 101, quoting crime number 36/23600/20.

Alternatively, you contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111.