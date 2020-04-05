Search

Hunt continues for thieves who stole car while motorist was in takeaway

PUBLISHED: 13:12 05 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:12 05 April 2020

A car was stolen from London Road South, after the motorist went into a nearby restaurant. Picture: Google Images

Investigations are continuing after a car was stolen while the driver was in a fast food takeaway.

Thieves stole the car after the motorist had briefly left the vehicle to go into the fast food restaurant in Lowestoft.

A silver coloured Vauxhall Corsa had been parked and left unattended temporarily in London Road South, Kirkley while the driver went into the nearby Chick-King Kebab fast food restaurant.

The theft happened about 1am on Wednesday, February 26.

At the time a police spokesman said: “The driver left the car for a short period of time, during which the vehicle was stolen.

“The vehicle was then seen being driven into Waterloo Road.”

With police inquiries ongoing, anyone who witnessed the theft of the vehicle, knows of its whereabouts or saw any suspicious behaviour should call Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/12049/20, on 101.

