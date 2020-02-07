Search

Car stolen after keys taken during burglary

PUBLISHED: 12:50 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:50 07 February 2020

The Street in Billingford, where a car was stolen on January 28. Picture: GOOGLE STREET

Archant

A car has been stolen from a mid-Norfolk village after its keys were taken during a burglary.

The incident happened when a house was broken into on The Street in the typically quiet village of Billingford, between Bawdeswell and North Elmham, near Dereham.

The set of keys were stolen and were then used to take a blue Audi RS3 with the registration number of AO65 RVF.

It happened between 7am and 4.35pm on Tuesday, January 28.

Police are now appealing for information and anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone who may know the whereabouts of the Audi, is asked to ring PC Chrissy Copeman at Thetford CID on the non-emergency police number 101.

Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via the website crimestoppers-uk.org.

