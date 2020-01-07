Search

Car stolen after break-in at industrial estate business

PUBLISHED: 10:43 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:43 07 January 2020

Benacre Road, in Ellough near Beccles. PHOTO: Google

A car has been stolen from an industrial estate after a business was broken into.

Suffolk police have appealed for information after a business on the Ellough Industrial Estate was broken into between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning.

Those involved forced open a door before carring out a search of the building, with car keys stolen.

A Vauxhall Corsavan 16V, registration YS11 YAF, was stolen from the site.

The incident is believed to have taken place between 3.15pm on Sunday, January 5 and 6.45am on Monday, January 6.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who knows where the vehicle is now, is urged to contact officers at Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/1131/20.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

