Land Rover stolen from pub car park

Picture: Ian Burt. Archant © 2012

Police are appealing for witnesses after a Land Rover Discovery was stolen and abandoned within an hour.

The dark green car was taken from the car park of the Buck Inn, in Bungay on the B1062 at 7.45pm on Saturday (April 27).

You may also want to watch:

The vehicle was seen driving on the B1062, towards Homersfield but was later abandoned on the A1066 between Scole and Diss at about 8.10pm.

A pink Mini was also seen in suspicious circumstances at the car park before the car was stolen.

Anyone who witnessed the theft, saw any suspicious activity or has dash cam footage of the incident should contact PC Graeme Anderson at Halesworth police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/23716/19 or you can provide an online update at the force website.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form.