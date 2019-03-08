Search

'They don't realise the damage they cause' - Business owner angry after vandals smash car window

PUBLISHED: 17:24 29 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:24 29 June 2019

Sonia Bradshaw's car was broken into in Dereham. Picture: SONIA BRADSHAW

Sonia Bradshaw's car was broken into in Dereham. Picture: SONIA BRADSHAW

Archant

Vandals have smashed a car window and stole a business owner's advertising signs while she was working from her shop just metres away.

Sonia Bradshaw's (pictured) car was broken into in Dereham. Picture: SONIA BRADSHAWSonia Bradshaw's (pictured) car was broken into in Dereham. Picture: SONIA BRADSHAW

Sonia Bradshaw, 42, of Norwich Street, is the owner of All Crafts and Gifts in Dereham and was in her shop when the incident happened.

She said: "My silver Honda Civic was broken into at Cowper Road carpark.

"I first knew something had happened when my friend alerted me that I needed to go to my car because the window was smashed in.

"They smashed the driver side window and went through the cubbyholes and middle console, moving a blanket. Stole my business magnetic door signs too. They are no good to anyone unless you want to advertise my business."

Sonia Bradshaw's car was broken into in Dereham. Picture: SONIA BRADSHAWSonia Bradshaw's car was broken into in Dereham. Picture: SONIA BRADSHAW

Mrs Bradshaw has contacted Norfolk police and officers have taken fingerprints. She also contacted the authorities to obtain CCTV from the car park.

"Thankfully I never keep any other things in my car," she said.

"I've never had problems like this before and I thought with there being cameras in the car park, things like this wouldn't happen.

"I need my car in order to work and this has meant I need to fork out more money on repairs. All the spare money I have goes on bills. I did not need this added expenses.

Sonia Bradshaw's car was broken into in Dereham. Picture: SONIA BRADSHAWSonia Bradshaw's car was broken into in Dereham. Picture: SONIA BRADSHAW

"The type of people who do things like this just don't realise the damage they cause."

Mrs Bradshaw has been running the business from the market town for nearly three years. She said it was her dream to open the shop but this incident had left her "so angry".

She added that the support from local people in the town, as well as her customers, had been fanatasic.

Dereham has been no stranger to vandalism recently, after play equipment was damaged on two seperate occassions in Toftwood earlier this month .

Sonia Bradshaw's is the owner of All Crafts and Gifts. Picture: SONIA BRADSHAWSonia Bradshaw's is the owner of All Crafts and Gifts. Picture: SONIA BRADSHAW

The incident took place on Friday, June 28, between 11am and 3.10pm at the Cowper Road car park.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information, should contact the non-emergency police number on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

