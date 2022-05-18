Car set alight in arson attack in north Norfolk

A car was ablaze following an arson attack in North Walsham. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press

A car was ablaze following an arson attack in north Norfolk.

It happened in North Walsham shortly before 8.30pm on Tuesday, May 17.

Police were called by Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service to reports that a black Ford Mondeo, parked in Norwich Road, was on fire.

A fire crew from Stalham attended the incident and used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

Officers are investigating the incident as arson and are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone acting suspiciously in the area, to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact PC Lewis Stock at North Walsham police station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/36858/22.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111.

