News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Car set alight in arson attack in north Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 1:53 PM May 18, 2022
Police and fire crews remain on the scene of a house fire

A car was ablaze following an arson attack in North Walsham. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press

A car was ablaze following an arson attack in north Norfolk.

It happened in North Walsham shortly before 8.30pm on Tuesday, May 17. 

Police were called by Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service to reports that a black Ford Mondeo, parked in Norwich Road, was on fire. 

A fire crew from Stalham attended the incident and used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire. 

Officers are investigating the incident as arson and are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone acting suspiciously in the area, to come forward. 

Anyone with information should contact PC Lewis Stock at North Walsham police station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/36858/22. 

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Norfolk Live News
North Walsham News

Don't Miss

Olivia Riley and her three dogs were killed after being being hit by a car in Chelsea

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk woman and her three dogs die in London crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The Lookout at Holkham Estate park. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Seven beach walks with a cafe pit stop to try in Norfolk

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
There are a number of pubs up for sale or rent in Norfolk

Pubs

7 pubs up for sale or rent in Norfolk

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Olivia Riley and her three dogs were killed after being being hit by a car in Chelsea

Neighbours' tribute to crash victim who 'thought the world of her dogs'

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon