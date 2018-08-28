Search

Car seized after driver is found with no insurance

PUBLISHED: 16:40 22 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:40 22 December 2018

Officers from Norfolk and Suffolk's Roads & Armed Policing Team seized a vehicle on the A47 at North Burlingham. Picture: Denise Bradley

Roads policing officers have warned motorists to check that they have insurance in place after a car was seized.

A motorist was reported for having no insurance after the vehicle was stopped on the A47 at North Burlingham on Saturday, December 22.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team tweeted: “#A47 North Burlingham - Vehicle stopped and driver reported for no insurance.

“Please check insurance in place before driving vehicle #Sec165 #Seized #KeepingNorfolkSafe”

