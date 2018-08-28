Car seized after driver is found with no insurance
PUBLISHED: 16:40 22 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:40 22 December 2018
Archant
Roads policing officers have warned motorists to check that they have insurance in place after a car was seized.
A motorist was reported for having no insurance after the vehicle was stopped on the A47 at North Burlingham on Saturday, December 22.
The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team tweeted: “#A47 North Burlingham - Vehicle stopped and driver reported for no insurance.
“Please check insurance in place before driving vehicle #Sec165 #Seized #KeepingNorfolkSafe”
Comments have been disabled on this article.