Car 'in a poor state' seized as driver had no insurance or licence

A silver Ford was seized by police in north Suffolk on Friday, January 17 as it was being driven without insurance and without a drivers licence. Picture: Halesworth Police Facebook Archant

A car was seized by police as the driver had no insurance and a revoked driving licence.

In a post on Facebook, Halesworth police said: "Pc Ogley and Pc Smith-Allen came across this vehicle whilst on mobile patrol during the early hours of the January 17.

"The vehicle seemed to be in a poor state and, when stopped, it was clear that some form of collision had taken place.

"Checks revealed the vehicle and driver to have no valid insurance, along with a revoked driving licence.

"The driver was therefore dealt with for these offences and the car seized," the police spokesman added.

"Vehicle and owner details can be acquired instantly in patrol vehicles equipped with automatic number plate recognition equipment (ANPR), but this is an example of traditional policing, with the officers simply noticing the poor condition of the vehicle at a time when few cars were about."