Flat battery leads to woman having car seized
PUBLISHED: 12:25 02 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:28 02 July 2019
A woman who borrowed her brother's car because of a flat battery had it seized by police.
The motorist was pulled over in Watton on Tuesday morning (July 2) by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing Team. She was found to not be insured to drive the vehicle.
In a Tweet officers said: "The driver borrowed it from her brother as her car battery was flat but forgot to make sure she was insured."
The VW car was seized and the woman was issued with a traffic offence report for no insurance and for using an incorrectly registered vehicle.
