Car seized for no insurance while being towed

The black Mercedes was seized in Outwell this morning. Photo: Norfolk Police Norfolk Police

A 4x4 has been seized in a Norfolk village for having no insurance while it was being towed by another vehicle.

The black Mercedes ML 270 was being towed on Pius Road in Outwell near Downham Market at around 11.30am on Wednesday morning.

Officers seized the vehicle, and one person was reported to police.