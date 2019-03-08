Search

'Honourable but still illegal': Uninsured motorist drove car with 'drunk owner' in the vehicle

PUBLISHED: 11:21 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:21 07 October 2019

The vehicle was seized by police in Lowestoft. Picture: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Archant

A car has been seized by police after the motorist was found to have no licence or insurance.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped the vehicle on Yarmouth Road in Lowestoft on Friday, October 4.

The driver was found to have no licence or no insurance and the vehicle was subsequently seized.

In a post on Twitter, the Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said: "Vehicle has been seized in Lowestoft after it's established the driver has no licence or insurance after a routine document check.

"The owner and insured on the vehicle was in the vehicle but was drunk so he asked his friend to drive.

"Honourable but still illegal."

