'Honourable but still illegal': Uninsured motorist drove car with 'drunk owner' in the vehicle

The vehicle was seized by police in Lowestoft. Picture: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Archant

A car has been seized by police after the motorist was found to have no licence or insurance.

Vehicle has been seized in @LowestoftPolice after it's established the driver has no licence or insurance after a routine document check. The owner and insured on the vehicle was in the vehicle but was drunk so he asked his friend to drive. Honourable but still illegal. #1826 pic.twitter.com/9iyVUQVRyO — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) October 4, 2019

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped the vehicle on Yarmouth Road in Lowestoft on Friday, October 4.

The driver was found to have no licence or no insurance and the vehicle was subsequently seized.

