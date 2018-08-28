Driver not wearing a seatbelt has car seized after police stop

A motorist has been reported for driving offences with his car being seized.

East team have just stopped this vehicle in the @GYarmouthPolice area because the driver wasn't wearing his seatbelt. Checks revealed he isn't insured so vehicle seized and driver reported. #Sec165 #1691 pic.twitter.com/ndMQqrDrEW — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) February 2, 2019

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk’s Roads and Armed Policing Team and Road Casualty Reduction Team stopped a car in the Great Yarmouth area on Saturday night (February 2) as the male motorist “wasn’t wearing his seatbelt.”

After the roads policing’s east team stopped the vehicle, subsequent checks revealed that the motorist was not insured.

