Car seized from A140 unlicensed careless driver

Police seized a car after its driver was found not to have a valid driving licence after being stopped on the A140 at Pulham. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

An unlicensed driver stopped by police for careless driving in South Norfolk has had their car seized.

Police pulled over the Vauxhall Astra car being driven on the A140 at Pulham on Thursday evening after it was seen to be carelessly overtaking.

Checks reveal the driver of the vehicle did not hold a valid driving licence. They were issued with a roadside traffic offence report and the car was seized.