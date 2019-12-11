Search

Car towed away for blocking parents' route to school

PUBLISHED: 12:12 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:24 11 December 2019

A car has been seized after blocking a footpath in north Norfolk Picture: North Norfolk Police Twitter

Archant

A car has been towed away by police for blocking a footpath as parents were trying to take their children to school.

Police removed the grey Volkswagen Golf Wagon from in front of the path that cuts through from Salisbury Road to Station Road in Cromer at 10am on Wednesday.

Police were called at 8.59am and due to parents being unable to get through with pushchairs, officers later removed the car on the back of a tow truck.

A spokesperson from North Norfolk Police said: "An officer was on foot patrol outside Cromer Infant School on Mill Road at the start of school.

"A number of parents taking children to school complained that they couldn't get past the vehicle.

"This vehicle was seized. Please be considerate about where and how you park."

