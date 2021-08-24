Car seized for anti-social behaviour in Attleborough

Published: 12:47 PM August 24, 2021

The car being seized by Breckland Police - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A man has had his vehicle seized for anti-social behaviour in Attleborough.

Police were called to Queens Square Car Park on Queens Square at 4am on Tuesday, August 24.

They had been responding to a call from an Attleborough resident who was woken by the noise of a silver Ford Fiesta revving its engine and wheel spinning.

The car seized by Breckland Police - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Police discovered the driver had been issued a section 59 warning in July 2021, meaning his vehicle was causing "alarm, distress or annoyance".

This second offence of anti-social behaviour gave police the right to seize the car.

The anti-social behaviour warning will be in place for one year.