Car seized for anti-social behaviour in Attleborough
Published: 12:47 PM August 24, 2021
- Credit: Norfolk Constabulary
A man has had his vehicle seized for anti-social behaviour in Attleborough.
Police were called to Queens Square Car Park on Queens Square at 4am on Tuesday, August 24.
They had been responding to a call from an Attleborough resident who was woken by the noise of a silver Ford Fiesta revving its engine and wheel spinning.
Police discovered the driver had been issued a section 59 warning in July 2021, meaning his vehicle was causing "alarm, distress or annoyance".
This second offence of anti-social behaviour gave police the right to seize the car.
The anti-social behaviour warning will be in place for one year.
Most Read
- 1 Shock footage as man harasses pregnant seal at Horsey
- 2 'He was the kindest' - Family share devastation of 21-year-old's death
- 3 Pro-Wetherspoon graffiti appears in town after pub is rejected by council
- 4 Woman fights off attacker after being assaulted in Norwich
- 5 Tractor overturns on A47 sliproad
- 6 Fundraiser's vaccine plea after testing positive for Covid in Scotland
- 7 New King's Lynn hospital could be built near Hardwick Roundabout
- 8 Norwich City transfer rumours: Normann deal hits snag
- 9 Bid to bulldoze 'charming' seafront home
- 10 'I feel cheated' - Anger over event organiser's refund policy