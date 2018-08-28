Search

Car seized and driver arrested in Thetford

PUBLISHED: 19:00 27 January 2019

A car stopped by police in Breckland - Not only did the driver have their car seized due to not having any insurance but they were also arrested after providing a positive drug wipe. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

A driver has been arrested and had their car seized in Breackland.

Police officers stopped the car in Thetford on Sunday afternoon.

After seizing the vehicle for being on the road without insurance, the driver was also then arrested after they provided a positive drugs wipe,

Sharing news of the incident on social media, Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Police Team tweeted: “Not only has the driver had their car seized due to having no insurance but they have also been arrested for providing a positive drug wipe #Fatal4.”

