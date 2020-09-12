Person found in boot of vehicle after police stop
PUBLISHED: 13:04 12 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:04 12 September 2020
A person was found in the boot of a vehicle after it was stopped in King’s Lynn.
Police stopped the vehicle late on Friday night after it was seen by officers to be carrying six people, one of which was in the boot.
The driver was also found to be uninsured. A Traffic Offence Report (TOR) was issued and the vehicle seized. A TOR is submitted to Central Ticket Office (CTO) who make the decision as to what action is appropriate, whether it be a driver education scheme, fixed penalty or summons to court.
Officers from Lynn tweeted: “Vehicle stopped last night by PC1835 and PC2093 in Kings Lynn after it was seen to be carrying six people, with one in the boot. Driver was also found to be uninsured. TOR issued and vehicle #seized #Itsalongwalkhome #noinsursnce #s165 #team2 #pc1874
