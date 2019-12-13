Search

Advanced search

Drink driver rolls car into ditch while twice the limit

PUBLISHED: 11:58 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:37 13 December 2019

The drink driver's car after it was rolled several times. Photo:Norfolk Police

The drink driver's car after it was rolled several times. Photo:Norfolk Police

Norfolk Police

A drink driver in his 20s wrecked his car after rolling it into a field.

Police were called at 9.25pm on Tuesday, December 10, to reports that a car had rolled into a field opposite the B1454 Docking Road in Sedgeford.

King's Lynn Police tweeted that the man was driving on "twice the legal drink drive limit".

The legal limit is 35mgs per 100 mililitres of breath.

You may also want to watch:

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

General Election 2019: All the results in Norfolk and Waveney

Ballot papers arrive at the counting tables at the Norwich South election count at St Andrew's Hall in Norwich. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Norfolk and Waveney General Election 2019 LIVE: All the updates as Britain decides

Norfolk and Waveney live general election 2019 blog. Jeremy Corbyn, Boris Johnson and Jo Swinson are battling it out to be the next PM. Pictures: PA

Service station closed after cashpoint raid

The Esso service station on the A10 south of King's Lynn has ben sealed off by police investigaing a cashpoint raid Picture: Chris Bishop

Blue tide sweeps North Norfolk as Conservatives take seat

Conservative Duncan Baker celebrates becoming the new MP for North Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man taken to hospital after being found ‘slumped in pool of blood’

Paramedics attend to a man near St Gregory's Alley as members of the pulic assist. Picture: Ian G

Most Read

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

‘That road is a nightmare’ - Two cars flip within metres of each other

The blue Ford Fiesta overturned on Hargham Road in Old Buckenham in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo: Submitted

General Election 2019: All the results in Norfolk and Waveney

Ballot papers arrive at the counting tables at the Norwich South election count at St Andrew's Hall in Norwich. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Service station closed after cashpoint raid

The Esso service station on the A10 south of King's Lynn has ben sealed off by police investigaing a cashpoint raid Picture: Chris Bishop

General Election 2019: All the results in Norfolk and Waveney

Ballot papers arrive at the counting tables at the Norwich South election count at St Andrew's Hall in Norwich. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Leicester City v Norwich City - Press Conference LIVE

Grant Hanley is back in training for Norwich City after injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

A47 blocked after two vehicle crash

Emergency services are on the scene of a two vehicle crash on the A47 at North Burlingham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Person taken to hospital after crash on rural road

Emergency services are on scene at an accident on the B1145 junction with Castle Acre Road near Great Massingham. Picture: GOOGLE STREET
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists