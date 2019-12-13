Drink driver rolls car into ditch while twice the limit
PUBLISHED: 11:58 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:37 13 December 2019
Norfolk Police
A drink driver in his 20s wrecked his car after rolling it into a field.
Police were called at 9.25pm on Tuesday, December 10, to reports that a car had rolled into a field opposite the B1454 Docking Road in Sedgeford.
King's Lynn Police tweeted that the man was driving on "twice the legal drink drive limit".
The legal limit is 35mgs per 100 mililitres of breath.
You may also want to watch:
A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving.