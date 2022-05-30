News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Ban for man who drove on A11 and A47 missing a wheel

Simon Parkin

Published: 3:37 PM May 30, 2022
Thickthorn interchange roundabout

Brandon Parfitt drove from Wymondham to Norwich on the A11 and A47 while missing a tyre - Credit: Antony Kelly

A man who drove eight miles along the A11 and A47 in Norfolk despite missing a tyre has been banned from driving.

Brandon Parfitt, 23, of Cedar Road in Norwich, admitted dangerous driving following the three-wheel journey from Wymondham to Norwich in the early hours of March 8 this year. 

Norwich Magistrates Court heard police eventually stopped the Ford Fiesta on the A140 Ipswich Road after being alerted by shocked members of the public that it was shedding debris and sparks as it was driven on the alloy rims.

The trainee scaffolder told magistrates he had been visiting friends in Wymondham when the car had developed mechanical problems.  

“I understand what I did wasn’t right but I did it to try to get home safely,” he added.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined a total of £439.

Macey-lea Wright, 21, of Kestral Close in Harleston, who owned the car and was a passenger at the time, was fined £343 and given six points after admitting allowing him to drive the car without insurance.

