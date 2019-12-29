Seaside town field left in awful state after car 'does donuts all over it'

The car was spotted by a passer by at 9pm in the Runton Road car park in Cromer. Picture: Steph Rose Archant

The driver of a car has left a public field used as a car park in an awful state after 'doing donuts' on it.

A white car 'doing donuts' was spotted by a passer by at 9pm on Saturday in the Runton Road car park in Cromer.

Steph Rose, who was walking with her nine-year-old at the time of the incident, said: "This moron thought it would be fun tonight to do donuts all over the Runton Road field.

"It was a white saloon, they took off after I photographed them, but the field is in an awful state.

"Why can't people just respect community areas?"

The field is used in the summer for Cromer Carnival, but is mostly used as a car park ran by North Norfolk District Council.

Mrs Rose said: "It's a good job we had head torches on, else they would not have seen us."

Norfolk police have said they were not made aware of the incident.

North Norfolk District Council has been approached for comment.