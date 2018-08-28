Car found by police on roof with driver nowhere to be seen

The car was found on its roof on the side of the A1101. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE Archant

Suffolk police are investigating after a vehicle was found on its roof on a grass verge with the driver nowhere to be seen.

Officers were called to the incident in the early hours of January 7 to find a blue car on its roof on a grass verge next to the A1101 at Beck Row, near Mildenhall.

They arrived at the scene to discover the vehicle, which appeared to have crashed. However,the driver could not be found.

Officers are now investigating the incident and are asking anyone who may have witnessed what happened, have dash cam footage or any information to call them on 101.

They later tweeted: “Single vehicle collision on the A1101 at Beck Row found by @MODPolice during the early hours. Driver made off prior to police arrival, enquires ongoing. Call 101 with any information.”