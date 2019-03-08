Search

Emergency services called after car flips onto roof

PUBLISHED: 15:48 29 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:48 29 April 2019

Lowestoft Police and the East of England Ambulance Service were called out after a silver Ford Fiesta flipped onto its roof in Carlton Colville. Picture: David Webb

Lowestoft Police and the East of England Ambulance Service were called out after a silver Ford Fiesta flipped onto its roof in Carlton Colville. Picture: David Webb

Archant

A woman escaped with minor injuries after a car flipped onto its roof.

Lowestoft Police and the East of England Ambulance Service were called out after a silver Ford Fiesta flipped onto its roof in Carlton Colville. Picture: David WebbLowestoft Police and the East of England Ambulance Service were called out after a silver Ford Fiesta flipped onto its roof in Carlton Colville. Picture: David Webb

Police and the East of England Ambulance Service were called out following reports of a collision on Lowestoft Road in Carlton Colville on Sunday, April 28.

The ambulance service alerted police to the collision at just before 6.40pm after the vehicle “had rolled on its roof.”

Police closed the road at the Beech Road junction while “recovery took place.”

A police spokesman said: “A silver Ford Fiesta was on its roof.

“The woman in the vehicle had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

“She did not need hospital treatment and suffered some minor cuts.”

The road was reopened just before 8pm.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

