Police dogs track driver who flipped car
PUBLISHED: 09:15 05 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:15 05 January 2020
A driver was tracked down by police dogs after rolling their car and running away.
Norfolk Police were supported by Cambridgeshire Police in Wisbech in the search for the driver after the Mini Cooper left the road on Saturday night.
The driver was found by a dog unit and taken into custody.
On Twitter, Fenland Police said: "Cambridgeshire Police, King's Lynn Police and Norfolk Police were in Wisbech for an RTC where the occupants had run off after crashing a car.
"Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dog Unit attended with enquiries left with Norfolk Police."
In another incident officers found the driver of a car "slumped" behind the wheel in Wisbech St Mary.
A breath test found them to be almost four times over the limit blowing 131 mgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath. The legal limit is 35.
Fenland Police said on Twitter: "Officers found a driver slumped behind the wheel of a car yesterday in Wisbech St Mary.
"Driver arrested after providing a reading of 131."
