Motorist left shaken after three men forced his car to stop on Christmas Day

Police are appealing for help after a man was forced to stop his car in Roughton on Christmas Day. Picture: Archant.

A motorist was left shaken when three men jumped out in front of his car and forced him to stop late on Christmas Day.

They then began kicking the front bumper and headlights before the man in his 50s was able to drive away.

It happened at about 11.10pm when he was driving home on the B1436 Chapel Road in Roughton, near Cromer, and passing the entrance to the fishing lakes.

Officers believe other vehicles may have been targeted in the same way that evening, although no other incidents were reported to police.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning it.

Witnesses should contact PC Ian Smith at Sheringham police station on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.