Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Motorist left shaken after three men forced his car to stop on Christmas Day

07 January, 2019 - 11:44
Police are appealing for help after a man was forced to stop his car in Roughton on Christmas Day. Picture: Archant.

Police are appealing for help after a man was forced to stop his car in Roughton on Christmas Day. Picture: Archant.

A motorist was left shaken when three men jumped out in front of his car and forced him to stop late on Christmas Day.

They then began kicking the front bumper and headlights before the man in his 50s was able to drive away.

It happened at about 11.10pm when he was driving home on the B1436 Chapel Road in Roughton, near Cromer, and passing the entrance to the fishing lakes.

Officers believe other vehicles may have been targeted in the same way that evening, although no other incidents were reported to police.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning it.

Witnesses should contact PC Ian Smith at Sheringham police station on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Car found by police on roof with driver nowhere to be seen

The car was found on its roof on the side of the A1101. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Motorists deal with delays near Great Yarmouth after morning crash

A crash has closed the A143 at Bradwell. Picture Google.

Norfolk model Kerri Parker told her brain tumour is inoperable

Kerri Parker. Picture: ARCHANT.

Delays possible as work starts on two major road schemes in Norwich

Rose Lane in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Man injured following attack by youths outside park

A man was attacked outside the recreation ground in Rectory Road in Coltishall. Picture Google.

Most Read

Drugs bust leads to arrests and charges

The drugs uncovered by police in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

£6.7billion needed to ensure bridges are up to scratch

Weak Bridge sign in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GREGG BROWN

Everything you need to know about the 2019 Great East Run

The 2019 Great East Run will pass through Ipswich Waterfront Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

‘I’ll cut you with it’ - Man wielding knife threatened landlord before brawl

The Five Bells pub, where a man was assaulted and left with a shattered eye socket. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man arrested for drug-driving admits to daily cannabis use

Police pulled a man over after they noticed that he was driving with a broken car Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Forecasters warn of flooding risk as 50mph winds hit Norfolk

Forecasters have warned flood alerts are likely to be issued in parts of the Norfolk and Suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

Man injured following attack by youths outside park

A man was attacked outside the recreation ground in Rectory Road in Coltishall. Picture Google.

Car found by police on roof with driver nowhere to be seen

The car was found on its roof on the side of the A1101. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Norwich City are NOT interested in William Remy

City head coach Daniel Farke and sporting director Stuart Webber have been linked with a move for Legia Warsaw defender William Remy. Picture: Denise Bradley

Councillor to compete for new ward for first time in more than 40 years

Tony Adams, who will not be standing for re-election in Hellesdon for the first time in more than 40 years Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists