Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Windscreen smashed after object thrown from bridge

Owen Sennitt

Published: 12:32 PM December 15, 2021
WIndscreen smashed after vehicle in Beccles hit by object near McDonalds

A windscreen was smashed after someone threw an object from a bridge in the A146 near the Beccles McDonalds roundabout - Credit: Google

A vehicle travelling on the A146 near Beccles was damaged after it was hit by an object thrown from a bridge.

The front windscreen was smashed on Sunday (December 12) morning at about 10.45am as it headed towards the McDonalds in the town.

Norfolk Police are appealing for people who were in the area at the time to come forward with information or dash cam footage of the incident.

People who can help can contact Norfolk Police quoting crime reference number 36/92202/21 by calling 101 or online. 

Police are also keen to hear from anyone who has had a similar incident occur to their vehicle.

You can report this via 101, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here. 

In November this year, an ambulance's windscreen was smashed in the same area after an object hit it, prompting calls for witnesses from the police.

