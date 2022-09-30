News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Woman arrested after car crashes into four parked vehicles

Emily Thomson

Published: 2:57 PM September 30, 2022
Police were called to reports of a collision on Broad Street in Bungay - Credit: PA

A woman in her 30s was arrested after a car crashed into four parked vehicles. 

Police were called to reports of a collision on Broad Street in Bungay on Sunday, September 25.

A blue Seat reportedly crashed into the parked vehicles at about 7.40pm.

No injuries were sustained but the driver of the Seat, a woman in her 30s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs and careless driving. 

She was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre and has since been released under investigation.



