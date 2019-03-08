Search

Range Rover crashes into house

PUBLISHED: 15:48 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:37 20 August 2019

A car crashed into a building on Gorleston High Street on Tuesday (August 20). Picture: Joseph Norton.

A car crashed into a building on Gorleston High Street on Tuesday (August 20). Picture: Joseph Norton.

Archant

A Range Rover crashed into the side of a house after it was put into the wrong gear.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the crash at just after 11.30am. Picture: Steve SmithPolice, fire and ambulance crews were called to the crash at just after 11.30am. Picture: Steve Smith

The incident happened at around 11.30am in Gorleston's High Street car park.

One resident who saw the crash said the silver Range Rover had been put into the "wrong gear" as the driver was leaving the car park.

The car ended up being driven into the side of the three-bedroom house where the kitchen is.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene but no-one required hospital treatment.

Residents said the Range Rover had been put into the wrong gear. Picture: Steve SmithResidents said the Range Rover had been put into the wrong gear. Picture: Steve Smith

The area has been cordoned off for safety.

One business owner who works close to where the crash happened said she didn't see the incident but heard a lot of shouting shortly afterwards.

The Range Rover remained in the car park several hours after the crash and suffered significant damage to its front.

