Driver arrested after car goes off road into hedge

The driver of a car carrying two passengers has been arrested after it went into a hedge.

Norfolk Police and fire crews from North Walsham and Mundesley were called to a single vehicle crash along the A149 at Antingham on The Hill at just before 8.55pm on Thursday (June 2).

The Audi A3 had gone off the road into a hedge, with the fire service leaving the scene around 15 minutes later.

None of the people in the car were injured, though one was trapped and had to be released.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested, with Norfolk Police unable to say what for at present.