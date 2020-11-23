Christmas presents stolen from car

A car with Christmas presents inside was broken into during the early hours of this morning, in Thetford. Photo: Tammy Sammons Tammy Sammons

A family’s Christmas presents were stolen as burglars broke into a car.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A car with Christmas presents inside was broken into during the early hours of this morning, in Thetford. Photo: Tammy Sammons A car with Christmas presents inside was broken into during the early hours of this morning, in Thetford. Photo: Tammy Sammons

A car with gifts inside was broken into early on Sunday in Thetford.

Lynda Bailey, 61, received a phone call from police officers at 5.40am, informing her that her car, which was parked outside her. home in Mill Lane, had been burgled.

Ms Bailey’s daughter, Tammy Sammons, said: “I am not sure what time it was, but our neighbour said he was arguing with a couple of people about dumping stuff round our yard at about 1.30am in the morning.

“It happened at Mill Lane and there were lots of bits in the car. They were my mum’s Christmas presents and my grandma’s family presents.

A car with Christmas presents inside was broken into during the early hours of this morning, in Thetford. Photo: Tammy Sammons A car with Christmas presents inside was broken into during the early hours of this morning, in Thetford. Photo: Tammy Sammons

“There must have been £200 to £300 worth, but not really any big valuables. I know I should not have left them in the car but I didn’t want the family knowing what I got them.

“My mum got a phone call at 5.40am this morning from the police to tell us that the car had been broken into. But we didn’t hear anything. I feel livid, angry and disappointed.

The burglars had smashed the car windows to get to the presents inside, some of which were found discarded in a nearby bush.

Now Ms Sammons is urging families in Thetford not to leave any gifts in their car.

A car with Christmas presents inside was broken into during the early hours of this morning, in Thetford. Photo: Tammy Sammons A car with Christmas presents inside was broken into during the early hours of this morning, in Thetford. Photo: Tammy Sammons

She added: “It’s just getting too much in Thetford. We are not the only ones that had a car broken into. It’s been happening a lot lately.

“Just double check the locks, keep safe and just look out for one another.

“None of us need this while this Covid is about. We need to get Thetford back to how it used to be used to be, nowadays you can’t even leave your car in front of your house.

“It’s horrible that someone’s been in and invaded your space, luckily I had my mum with me. But she is feeling really low about it.”

The incident has been reported to the police.

You may also want to watch: