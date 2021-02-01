Teenager charged after spitting on police officers during arrest
- Credit: James Bass
Police officers were spat at while arresting a teenager on suspicion of stealing a car and a motorbike.
The vehicles were stolen on Sunday morning, January 31, in Great Yarmouth.
Later in the morning, officers arrested two men in their late teens in connection with the thefts.
During the arrests, one of the men spat at the four officers, hitting two of them.
They were both taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre where they were charged in connection with that morning's incidents, as well as other offences committed in December.
Jamie Smith, 19 and of Devonshire Road in Great Yarmouth, was charged with two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of assault on an emergency worker and two further counts of assault on an emergency worker by beating (spitting).
He was also charged with failing to stop for police, driving a vehicle without insurance, driving without a valid licence, dangerous driving and aggravated vehicle taking.
Most Read
- 1 Three more large scale vaccine centres to open in Norfolk
- 2 Ex traffic police call for two lanes on NDR roundabouts
- 3 Teenager in life threatening condition following serious crash
- 4 Dangerous 'dragon's teeth' sea defences to be removed
- 5 Council to buy car dealership - to knock it down for river crossing
- 6 Former Norwich City player 'totally unaware' he was driving without MOT
- 7 Norwich pet shops stopping selling popular animal treats
- 8 Four teenagers 'under investigation' after man stabbed in street brawl
- 9 Flood alerts in place across Norfolk as rivers remain at high levels
- 10 Time for wholesale changes to part of Norwich city centre?
Marshall McKenna, also 19 and of Deneside in Great Yarmouth, was charged with two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving.