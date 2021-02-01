Teenager charged after spitting on police officers during arrest

Published: 6:39 PM February 1, 2021

The arrests were made in Great Yarmouth on Sunday, January 31. - Credit: James Bass

Police officers were spat at while arresting a teenager on suspicion of stealing a car and a motorbike.

The vehicles were stolen on Sunday morning, January 31, in Great Yarmouth.

Later in the morning, officers arrested two men in their late teens in connection with the thefts.

During the arrests, one of the men spat at the four officers, hitting two of them.

They were both taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre where they were charged in connection with that morning's incidents, as well as other offences committed in December.

Jamie Smith, 19 and of Devonshire Road in Great Yarmouth, was charged with two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of assault on an emergency worker and two further counts of assault on an emergency worker by beating (spitting).

He was also charged with failing to stop for police, driving a vehicle without insurance, driving without a valid licence, dangerous driving and aggravated vehicle taking.

Marshall McKenna, also 19 and of Deneside in Great Yarmouth, was charged with two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving.