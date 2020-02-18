Search

'You're not having anything' - 'Brave' shop worker confronts armed robber

PUBLISHED: 16:40 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:40 18 February 2020

Gregory Loynes was on shift at the Londis in Canon Walk when he was threatened at gun point and hit on the head with the weapon. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

A shop worker has been praised for his bravery after he confronted a man believed to be armed with a handgun while "terrified" customers and staff hid at the back of the store.

Gregory Loynes, 39, was working at the Londis shop, on Canons' Walk, at around 7pm on Monday, February 17, when a man came into the shop "waving a gun" and demanding money from the till.

But while another staff member, a 17-year-old girl, and two customers, a woman and young boy, hid at the back of the shop, Mr Loynes, who stood behind the counter, pushed the panic buttons and "calmly" told the suspect that he would not hand over any money.

Mr Loynes said: "You never know how you will feel in that scenario until it happens, it's flight or fight.

"He came in waving his gun and demanding money from the till but I couldn't believe how calm I was. I hit the two panic buttons behind the counter, and I told him 'no you're not having anything, you can't have any money'."

MORE: Shop held up by man who 'appeared to have handgun'

Despite being threatened and hit on the back of his head with the handle of the gun, leaving him with a minor head injury, Mr Loynes said he kept his cool and after three or four demands the robber finally gave up and fled with two bottles of whiskey.

Mr Loynes added: "He hit me on the back of the head with the handle of the gun which made me bleed and he smashed the till screen but I stood my ground,

"When he finally left I was more concerned about the other member of staff and two customers who were in the shop at the time.

"They were all terrified and hid out the back. I was the only one left out the front, but I was more worried about them.

Paul Trayton, the shop owner, said he couldn't believe how brave his employee had been and that nothing like this had ever happened in his store before.

Mr Trayton said: "Greg was very brave, it was scary for everyone.

"We have a young member of staff who has taken it quite badly, she is shaken up and a poor customer was in a right state but we are just glad everyone is okay."

