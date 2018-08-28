Search

Cannabis worth £2,000 seized from Eaton address

PUBLISHED: 22:13 11 December 2018

Approximately £2000 worth of cannabis has been seized from an address in Eaton.

Approximately £2000 worth of cannabis has been seized from an address in Eaton.Picture: Norwich Police

Archant

Roughly £2,000 worth of cannabis has been seized from an address in Eaton.

Cannabis, phones, scales and cash were seized by Norwich Police on Tuesday evening.

The drugs collected from the property were worth around £2,000, police said.

Simon Bailey, chief constable for Norfolk police, tweeted: “The capacity with Norfolk Police to be proactive is so much greater, the results are speaking for themselves.

“More arrests and seizures on an almost daily basis, responding to communities concerns.”

Cannabis worth £2,000 seized from Eaton address

Approximately £2000 worth of cannabis has been seized from an address in Eaton.Picture: Norwich Police

