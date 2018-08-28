Cannabis worth £2,000 seized from Eaton address

Cannabis, phones, scales and cash were seized by Norwich Police on Tuesday evening.

The drugs collected from the property were worth around £2,000, police said.

Simon Bailey, chief constable for Norfolk police, tweeted: “The capacity with Norfolk Police to be proactive is so much greater, the results are speaking for themselves.

“More arrests and seizures on an almost daily basis, responding to communities concerns.”