Cannabis worth £2,000 seized from Eaton address
PUBLISHED: 22:13 11 December 2018
Roughly £2,000 worth of cannabis has been seized from an address in Eaton.
Cannabis, phones, scales and cash were seized by Norwich Police on Tuesday evening.
The drugs collected from the property were worth around £2,000, police said.
Simon Bailey, chief constable for Norfolk police, tweeted: “The capacity with Norfolk Police to be proactive is so much greater, the results are speaking for themselves.
“More arrests and seizures on an almost daily basis, responding to communities concerns.”