Van packed with cannabis equipment stopped on A11
PUBLISHED: 15:30 16 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:52 16 April 2019
Archant
A man has been arrested for drug offences after being stopped on the A11 driving a van packed with cannabis growing equipment.
A van full of cannabis equipment was stopped on the A11 at Barton Mills. Picture: Norfolk Police
Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads policing team pulled over the silver transit style van at the Fiveways roundabout at Barton Mills on Tuesday afternoon (April 16).
The driver ran off but was subsequently caught and arrested for five drug and traffic offences.
The van and the contents seized including a large amount of cannabis and cash.